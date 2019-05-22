Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman fires back at Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was irked by a quick pitch
But did Stroman really do anything notable?
The Red Sox got their ears boxed by the Blue Jays on Tuesday (TOR 10, BOS 3), so perhaps that's why they were all colicky and outraged afterward. Whatever the underlying causes, Toronto right-hander Marcus Stroman had the reigning champs in a state following the loss.
The source of controversy -- such as it is -- appears to be an alleged quick pitch from Stroman to Sox rookie Michael Chavis. This appears to be the pitch in question:
Yeah, that's really stretching the definition of quick pitch. Even so, here's what Boston manager Alex Cora said afterward:
On the mound, Stroman is an excitable sort, and he tries to get in hitters' heads and disrupt their rhythms by varying his own rhythms. This, of course, is hardly a novel approach. Stroman also stared into the Boston dugout following a strikeout, so that probably played a supporting role in their anguish. Chris Sale and Chavis both let Stroman hear about it during the game, but that's about as far as things got. As for Stroman, he seems unlikely to bow to their objections moving forward:
He's not wrong. It's of course entirely possible that Stroman will cross paths with the Red Sox again in 2019, which given this backstory could be appointment viewing.
