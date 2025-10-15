The Seattle Mariners will look to put the Toronto Blue Jays on the brink of elimination when they meet in Game 3 of their best-of-seven 2025 American League Championship Series on Wednesday. Seattle seized a 2-0 series lead in the ALCS with a 10-3 win in Toronto on Monday. The Blue Jays (94-68), who are looking to reach their first World Series since winning it all in back-to-back seasons in 1992 and 1993, are 41-42 on the road this season, including playoffs. The Mariners (90-72), who are seeking their first-ever World Series appearance, are 53-31 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from T-Mobile Park in Seattle is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. The Mariners have won four of the past seven meetings with the Blue Jays.

Why the Mariners can win

Seattle is expected to send right-hander George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA) to the mound. This postseason, he is 0-0 in two starts with a 2.70 ERA. In 10 innings pitched, he has allowed nine hits, three earned runs and one walk with 14 strikeouts. He pitched five innings in Friday's 3-2 15-inning win over the Detroit Tigers in Game 5 of the ALDS. He allowed three hits, one earned run and no walks with six strikeouts. In 23 regular-season starts, he logged 126 innings, allowing 121 hits and 59 earned runs with 29 walks and 137 strikeouts.

Catcher Cal Raleigh has powered the Mariners' offense. In seven postseason games, he is hitting .357 with one double, two homers and five RBI. In Game 1 of the ALCS at Toronto, a 3-1 victory, he was 2-for-4 with a homer. He walked twice and scored two runs in the Game 2 win. In 159 regular-season games, Raleigh hit .247 with 24 doubles, 60 homers, 125 RBI and 110 runs scored. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Blue Jays can win

Right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA) will get the start for Toronto. In seven regular-season starts, he pitched 40.1 innings, allowing 34 hits, 16 earned runs and seven walks, while striking out 37. He has one postseason appearance this year, pitching 2.2 innings in a 9-6 loss to the New York Yankees on Oct. 7 in the Wild Card round. In that game, he allowed five hits, three runs – two earned – with one walk and two strikeouts.

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is among Toronto's top hitters. In six postseason games, he is hitting .375 with three homers and nine RBI. He has three multi-hit performances, including a 3-for-4 performance with a homer and two RBI in a 10-1 win over the Yankees in Game 1 of the Wild Card round. In Game 2 of that series, he was 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI in a 13-7 win. See which team to back at SportsLine.

