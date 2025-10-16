The Toronto Blue Jays will look to draw even at 2-2 in their best-of-seven series when they take on the Seattle Mariners in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday. After losing both games in Toronto, the Blue Jays kept the home team winless in the series with a 13-4 win on Wednesday. The Blue Jays (94-68), the top seed in the American League, are 42-42 on the road in 2025, including the postseason. The Mariners (90-72), the third seed, are 53-32 on their home field.

First pitch from T-Mobile Park in Seattle is set for 8:33 p.m. ET. The teams have split the past eight meetings. Seattle is a -126 favorite on the money line (risk $126 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Mariners odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 7.5.

Why the Mariners can win

Right-hander Luis Castillo (11-8, 3.54 ERA) is expected to get the start for Seattle. In 32 starts during the regular season, he logged 180.2 innings, allowing 168 hits, 71 earned runs and 46 walks, while striking out 162 for a WHIP of 1.18. He earned the win in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers, pitching the final 1.1 innings with one strikeout in the 3-2 15-inning triumph. He allowed one hit and four walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings in Game 2 of the ALDS, receiving a no-decision in a 3-2 Seattle win.

Center fielder Julio Rodriguez is among the Mariners' top hitters. In 160 regular-season games, he batted .267 with 31 doubles, four triples, 32 homers, 95 RBI, 30 stolen bases and 106 runs scored. In eight postseason games, he is hitting .242 with one double, three homers and eight RBI. In Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays, he was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Blue Jays can win

The Blue Jays are expected to send veteran right-hander Max Scherzer (5-5, 5.19 ERA) to the mound. In 17 regular season starts, Scherzer pitched 85 innings, allowing 87 hits, 49 earned runs and 23 walks with 82 strikeouts. He has yet to pitch in this year's postseason. In 23 career postseason games, Scherzer has a 5-7 record with a 3.76 ERA, pitching 110 innings, allowing 82 hits, 46 earned runs and 43 walks with 131 strikeouts.

Among Toronto's top bats is first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. During the regular season, he hit .292 with 34 doubles, 23 homers and 84 RBI in 156 games. In seven postseason games this year, he is hitting .464 with two doubles, four homers and 10 RBI. He was on fire in Wednesday's win over Seattle, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, one homer and one RBI with three runs scored. See which team to back at SportsLine.

