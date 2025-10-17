Game 5 of the ALCS between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners takes place on Friday. After the Mariners jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the Blue Jays stormed back to win two straight games. Toronto beat Seattle 8-2 on Thursday to even the series. Bryce Miller (4-6, 5.68 ERA) will start for Seattle. Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA) counters for Toronto.

First pitch from T-Mobile Park in Seattle is set for 6:08 p.m. ET. Toronto is a -112 favorite on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Mariners odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Mariners as -107 underdogs (risk $107 to win $100). The total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7. Before making any Blue Jays vs. Mariners picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the ALCS and NLCS rounds of the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Blue Jays vs. Mariners and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Blue Jays vs. Mariners:

Blue Jays vs. Mariners money line Toronto -115, Seattle -105 at DraftKings Sportsbook Blue Jays vs. Mariners over/under 7 runs Blue Jays vs. Mariners run line Toronto -1.5 (+156)

Why the Blue Jays can win

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been fantastic this postseason. He leads the team in batting average (.455), home runs (5), RBI (11) and hits (15). Guerrero Jr. went 2-of-5 with a solo home run in his last outing. He's now recorded two-plus hits five times in the playoffs.

Third baseman Ernie Clement enters this game with a .452 batting average, with 16 total hits, two doubles and six runs driven in this postseason. In Game 4 win, he was 2-of-5 with two base hits. The Blue Jays have seven players with at least five RBI in this postseason. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Mariners can win

First baseman Josh Naylor has been the most consistent bat for the Mariners. He's first on the team in batting average (.324), along with 12 total hits, two home runs, and three RBI this postseason. Last night in the loss, Naylor was 3-of-3 with a solo home run for Seattle.

Catcher Cal Raleigh is an additional force offensively, as he owns a .314 batting average with three home runs and six total RBI in the 2025 MLB playoffs. In Game 1 versus the Blue Jays, Raleigh belted a home run. During the regular season, the 28-year-old led the MLB in home runs (60) and was third in RBI (125). See which team to back at SportsLine.

