Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer had a bone spur surgically removed from his elbow this week, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. Springer is expected to be hearty and hale in time for the beginning of spring training.

Springer, 33, appeared in 133 games for the Blue Jays this season and hit .267/.342/.472 with 25 home runs and 14 stolen bases (on 16 attempts). He made the All-Star Game, his fourth career, and his contributions were with an estimated 4 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's estimations.

The last time Blue Jays fans saw Springer this year was when he was forced to depart Game 2 of their American League Wild Card Series against the Seattle Mariners following a collision with infielder Bo Bichette. The Blue Jays would lose that contest, completing a two-game sweep that would see the Mariners advance onward.

Springer suffered a concussion and strained his left shoulder on that play. He'd played with the bone spur throughout the second half of the season, according to Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins.

"The size of it and the extent of it is what's uncertain," Atkins told reporters about Springer's bone spur back in early October.

Springer signed a six-year contract worth $150 million with the Blue Jays prior to the start of the 2021 season. In nine big-league seasons, he's compiled a .269/.358/.494 slash line (132 OPS+) and 221 home runs.