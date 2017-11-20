Blue Jays outright Rowley and Ramirez

So the Blue Jays are going to do today’s roster moves a little at a time.

Chris Rowley and Harold Ramirez have been outrighted off the Jays 40-man roster, giving them 34 on the roster, at the moment.

Rowley pitched in 6 games, starting 3, for the Jays this year. He had a 6.75 ERA in 18.2 innings. In Buffalo, he had a 2.66 ERA in 12 games, 8 starts, totaling 64.1 innings. He allowed 60 hits, 17 walks with 46 strikeouts. And you’ll remember he was the first West Point grad to make the majors, he’s a first lieutenant is the US Army.

Ramirez came to the Jays in the Drew Hutchison/Francisco Liriano trade, along with catcher Reese McGuire. He hit 266/.320/.358, with 5 stolen bases, in 121 games at New Hampshire, playing mostly right field. He dropped down the outfield depth chart a fair bit, in the last year.