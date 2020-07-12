Watch Now: MLB Releases 2021 Schedule ( 1:43 )

The 2020 MLB season is 12 days away and the Toronto Blue Jays still do not know where they will play their home games. Canadian health officials have given the club approval to hold summer camp at Rogers Centre, but regular season games remain up in the air because there is so much travel involved. Canada has a 14-day mandatory quarantine for everyone traveling into the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News, the Blue Jays only recently reached out to officials with their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, New York, about the possibility of playing regular season games at their ballpark. The Blue Jays had been planning to use Buffalo as their alternate training site during the season.

Blue Jays players are isolated at the Marriott hotel connected to Rogers Centre during summer camp and they face severe punishment if they leave the bubble. The NHL is using Toronto as one of its hub cities, but players will not be traveling in and out. They will stay in the city as long as required. MLB players would come and go.

Sahlen Field in Buffalo is a fine facility but not MLB caliber. Harrington notes the lighting is subpar and the team facilities (clubhouses, workout and training areas, etc.) are cramped. The club would have also have to set up housing and visiting teams would need to lock in hotels and travel arrangements on relatively short notice.

Throughout this process, the Blue Jays have considered their spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida, as their Plan B for regular season games, but hosting regular season games there is becoming less plausible with COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in the state. The club had an outbreak at the facility recently.

The Blue Jays open the regular season with a six-game road trip. Their home opener is scheduled for July 29, so they have a little more than two weeks to get their home stadium situation resolved and get the facility game ready.