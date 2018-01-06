Blue Jays reportedly land Solarte from Padres in trade to beef up infield depth
Solarte give the Jays another option across the infield
The Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres reportedly made a trade on Saturday, with the Jays acquiring infielder Yangervis Solarte in exchange for outfielder Edward Olivares and pitcher Jared Carkuff:
Solarte, 30, has up to three more years of team control remaining, depending on whether the Jays choose to exercise his club options. It's not immediately clear if the Jays intend to start Solarte or have him come off the bench. Traditionally a third baseman, he spent most of last season playing up the middle. That versatility likely endeared him to the Jays, who have prioritized adding infield depth behind Troy Tulowitzki, Devon Travis, and Josh Donaldson. Remember, the Jays traded for Aledmys Diaz earlier in the winter.
Solarte is coming off the worst offensive season of his career, as he posted an OPS+ below 100 for the first time. He's generally good for pitching in across the board: a decent average, solid on-base percentage, and 15 or so dingers a season. Though he's a switch-hitter, he's always been better when facing right-handed pitchers -- see his career .766 OPS against them, as opposed to his .693 mark versus lefties.
Olivares, 21, was considered the 18th-best prospect in the Jays system, per MLB.com. Their scouting report noted he could have four average or better tools, and could turn into a regular thanks to his power and speed. Carkuff did not rank on the Jays' top 30.
-
Palmeiro, 53, takes BP in comeback push
Palmeiro has already said as much, and now here he is taking some hacks
-
Mets could target Moustakas, Frazier
Will it be an active winter for the Mets? They could make a splash in free agency to help the...
-
The Hall of Fame case for Andruw Jones
One of the great defensive center fielders of all-time is on the ballot for the first time...
-
The HOF case for/against Johnny Damon
Is there any reason to vote for Damon?
-
Machado remains on Yankees' radar
Machado doesn't seem likely to land with New York, but it's still possible
-
Report: NYM, PIT talk McCutchen deal
While Mets might be looking to upgrade OF, there are some hurdles to a McCutchen deal
Add a Comment