Blue Jays reportedly land Solarte from Padres in trade to beef up infield depth

The Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres reportedly made a trade on Saturday, with the Jays acquiring infielder Yangervis Solarte in exchange for outfielder Edward Olivares and pitcher Jared Carkuff:

Source: #Padres acquiring outfielder Edward Olivares from #BlueJays for Yangervis Solarte. First with trade: @JeffPassan. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 6, 2018

#BlueJays also sending minor-lg righty Jared Carkuff to #Padres in Solarte deal, per source. He was a 35th round pick in 2016. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) January 6, 2018

Solarte, 30, has up to three more years of team control remaining, depending on whether the Jays choose to exercise his club options. It's not immediately clear if the Jays intend to start Solarte or have him come off the bench. Traditionally a third baseman, he spent most of last season playing up the middle. That versatility likely endeared him to the Jays, who have prioritized adding infield depth behind Troy Tulowitzki, Devon Travis, and Josh Donaldson. Remember, the Jays traded for Aledmys Diaz earlier in the winter.

Solarte is coming off the worst offensive season of his career, as he posted an OPS+ below 100 for the first time. He's generally good for pitching in across the board: a decent average, solid on-base percentage, and 15 or so dingers a season. Though he's a switch-hitter, he's always been better when facing right-handed pitchers -- see his career .766 OPS against them, as opposed to his .693 mark versus lefties.

Olivares, 21, was considered the 18th-best prospect in the Jays system, per MLB.com. Their scouting report noted he could have four average or better tools, and could turn into a regular thanks to his power and speed. Carkuff did not rank on the Jays' top 30.