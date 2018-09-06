Blue Jays reportedly parting ways with manager John Gibbons after this season
Gibbons has spent his entire managerial career with Toronto
The Toronto Blue Jays and manager John Gibbons are set to part ways after the 2018 season, Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports reports.
One person familiar with the thinking of both parties told Heyman the decision was "99.9 percent done" and that the Jays would hire a new manager next season.
"We'll sit down after the year and see what direction we're going to go, myself included," Gibbons told Heyman by phone.
The Blue Jays' plan is to a hire a younger manager with a likely target date to compete in 2020 or 2021, according to Heyman's report. Gibbons was given an extension prior to the 2017 season, he is owed one more year and will be paid by Toronto.
In August, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB Network reported that the sides "seem destined" to part ways. Gibbons later said on MLB Network, "Maybe they would benefit from getting a new fresh face that would grow with the young players. I'm not sure I want to go through one of those things -- a total rebuild."
Gibbons has spent his entire managerial career (2004-2008, 2013-2018) with the Blue Jays, and made the postseason twice. He is 783-776 in his 11 years with the Blue Jays.
