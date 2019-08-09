Blue Jays' rookie Bo Bichette becomes only player in MLB history to hit a double in nine straight games

The Jays' young shortstop has done nothing but hit since arriving in the majors

The Yankees and Blue Jays slugged it out in Toronto on Thursday night (NYY-TOR GameTracker), and Jays rookie shortstop Bo Bichette once again brought the lumber. 

Bichette homered in the fifth, and then in the sixth he made some history with dad Dante looking on: 

Indeed, Bichette has now doubled in an MLB-record nine straight games. Perhaps more impressive is that Bichette's home run in the fifth gave him 12 extra-base hits in his first 11 games. That was a record, which Bichette obviously extended to 13 extra-base hits in his first 11 games. 

Overall, the 21-year-old is now batting .417/.462/.854 through the first 52 plate appearances of his career. That's obviously unsustainable, but Bichette in some quarters is regarded as a top-10 overall prospect. So he's got a tremendously high ceiling. Thus far, he's done nothing but demolish those already lofty expectations. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories