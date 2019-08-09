Blue Jays' rookie Bo Bichette becomes only player in MLB history to hit a double in nine straight games

The Yankees and Blue Jays slugged it out in Toronto on Thursday night (NYY-TOR GameTracker), and Jays rookie shortstop Bo Bichette once again brought the lumber.

Bichette homered in the fifth, and then in the sixth he made some history with dad Dante looking on:

Players in MLB HISTORY to double in 9 straight games:



1.) @19boknows



That's it. That's the list. pic.twitter.com/r71IcHfveF — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 9, 2019

Indeed, Bichette has now doubled in an MLB-record nine straight games. Perhaps more impressive is that Bichette's home run in the fifth gave him 12 extra-base hits in his first 11 games. That was a record, which Bichette obviously extended to 13 extra-base hits in his first 11 games.

Overall, the 21-year-old is now batting .417/.462/.854 through the first 52 plate appearances of his career. That's obviously unsustainable, but Bichette in some quarters is regarded as a top-10 overall prospect. So he's got a tremendously high ceiling. Thus far, he's done nothing but demolish those already lofty expectations.