Blue Jays' rookie Bo Bichette becomes only player in MLB history to hit a double in nine straight games
The Jays' young shortstop has done nothing but hit since arriving in the majors
The Yankees and Blue Jays slugged it out in Toronto on Thursday night (NYY-TOR GameTracker), and Jays rookie shortstop Bo Bichette once again brought the lumber.
Bichette homered in the fifth, and then in the sixth he made some history with dad Dante looking on:
Indeed, Bichette has now doubled in an MLB-record nine straight games. Perhaps more impressive is that Bichette's home run in the fifth gave him 12 extra-base hits in his first 11 games. That was a record, which Bichette obviously extended to 13 extra-base hits in his first 11 games.
Overall, the 21-year-old is now batting .417/.462/.854 through the first 52 plate appearances of his career. That's obviously unsustainable, but Bichette in some quarters is regarded as a top-10 overall prospect. So he's got a tremendously high ceiling. Thus far, he's done nothing but demolish those already lofty expectations.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Things to know from the day in MLB
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Cardinals making subtle change to logo
It's a very subtle change, but it's change nonetheless
-
Kluber makes first rehab appearance
Kluber has not pitched in the majors since May 1 due to a broken forearm
-
Red Sox lose Price (wrist) to IL
Price received a cortisone shot due to a cyst in his throwing wrist
-
Pop culture sites that should host MLB
This could be the start of something beautiful for Major League Baseball
-
Phils fan grabs ball while holding baby
This certainly required some concentration on the fan's part