Blue Jays Rumors: J.D. Martinez

Also Rob Refsnyder lost to Cleveland on waiver claim

Jon Heyman tells us that the Blue Jays could be a “dark horse” (running on a dark race course)(I need Hugo around to get the reference) candidate to sign J.D. Martinez.

Heyman says that it’s more likely they would go for Jay Bruce, but Martinez would fit a need, a power hitting outfielder. Martinez is rumored to be asking $200+ for 7 years, and he’ll likely get something close to that.

He hit .302/.366/.741 with 29 homers for the Diamondbacks this year. And his OPS has been over .875 in each of the last 5 seasons.

Half the teams in baseball have been rumored to be talking to him, so I have my doubts, but I wouldn’t be against the idea of signing him. The Red Sox, Orioles, Yankees, Diamondbacks, Giants and Cardinals are among the teams interested.

He’s 30 now, so younger than the average free agent.

Also Cleveland has claimed infielder Rob Refsnyder off waivers from the Jays. I don’t think any of us will miss him much.

Our 40-man roster sits at 33 now. There is a lot of room to add players to keep them safe from the Rule 5 draft.