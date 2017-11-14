Blue Jays Rumors: Lorenzo Cain
Blue Jays Rumors: Lorenzo Cain
Apparently the Blue Jays are talking to Lorenzo Cain:
Cain played center for the Royals, for the past 5 seasons (and parts of the 2 seasons before that). I don’t know if the Jays plan on trading Kevin Pillar or moving Cain to left field.
Cain hit .300/.363/.440 with 15 home runs and 25 stolen bases, in 155 games, last year.
Cain would give us a leadoff hitter who can steal some bases. He turns 32 in April, so we wouldn’t be getting that much younger, but it would be good to have some speed on the bases.
MLB Trade Rumors figures that Cain will sign with the Giants and get $70 million over 4 years. That seems like a fair bit of money.
The Jays are also looking for a utility player, one who could play middle infield and corner outfield spots and hit well enough that we wouldn’t mind seeing him bat 400 times. Playing OOTP Baseball, I find guys that can play infield and outfield are worth their weight in gold.
Shi Davidi also tells us that the Jays have talked to Tyler Chatwood (but also says they will talk to all free agent starters).
And, of course, Shohei Otani is out there. I think he’s long shot, but I would be thrilled if he picked the Jays.
