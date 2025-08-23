Shane Bieber pitched in his first big-league game since April 2, 2024 on Friday night, taking on the Miami Marlins in what doubled as his debut with the Toronto Blue Jays. The veteran-right-hander rose to occasion -- and then some -- as he did the heavy lifting in a 5-2 Toronto win:

According to the CBS Sports research desk, Bieber is the first pitcher in Blue Jays franchise history to strike out nine or more batters while permitting two hits or fewer and walking no one in his debut for the team. Bieber got through those six innings in 87 pitches (55 strikes), and he registered five ground-outs against two fly-outs. He showed improved fastball velocity relative to his norms over the past three seasons. Bieber called upon his full five-pitch repertoire in taming the Marlins, and he earned 14 swings and misses on the night -- including his first strikeout on his knuckle-curve:

Here's more of Bieber's comeback outing:

For Bieber, the lone blemish came in the second inning on a Javier Sanoja solo home run. In the fourth, Bieber struck out the side, and he didn't permit his second hit of the night until the sixth inning.

Bieber had been sidelined for the past year-plus after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He made seven rehab starts at the minor-league level prior to joining Toronto's rotation, tallying a 1.86 ERA and a 12.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 29 innings pitched.

"I think I've known I'm ready for a little while now," Bieber recently told reporters. "It was just about building up volume."

Bieber, 30, had previously spent his entire playing career with the Cleveland Guardians. He was traded at the deadline, however, with Toronto parting with pitching prospect Khal Stephen. In seven seasons with Cleveland, Bieber accumulated a 3.22 ERA (133 ERA+) and a 5.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, as well as 17.8 Wins Above Replacement.

Bieber won the 2020 American League Cy Young Award and earned consideration on three other occasions. He also made two All-Star teams and won a Gold Glove Award in 2022.

The win pushed the Blue Jays' record to 75-54, which is good for a five-game lead in the AL East. If Toronto holds on, this will represent the franchise's first division title since 2015.