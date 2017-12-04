Blue Jays sign Luis Santos to minor-league deal with invite to spring training

Santos pitched in 10 games for the Blue Jays in 2017, posting a 2.70 ERA.

The Toronto Blue Jays, on Monday afternoon, signed pitcher Luis Santos to a minor-league deal with an invite to major-league spring training, the team announced.

Santos made his major-league debut in 2017 with the Blue Jays, pitching in 10 games and 16.2 innings. Taken off the 40-man roster in November, Santos elected free agency instead of his demotion to the triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Santos turns 27 on February 11th and is likely to spend most of his time in triple-A as depth for what may be a shaky starting rotation.

Currently, Santos is playing in the Dominican Winter League with the Toros del Este. 2.7 years younger than the average player, Santos has pitched in 20 games, all as a reliever, with an ERA of 3.55 and strikeout to walk ratio of 3.00.