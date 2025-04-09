The Dunedin Blue Jays, the Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, set a Florida State League and a full-season Minor League Baseball record on Tuesday night by drawing 22 walks against the Jupiter Hammerheads, an affiliate of the Miami Marlins. The Blue Jays, naturally, prevailed over the Hammerheads by a 19-5 final. (You can click here to check out the full box score.)

All nine batters in Dunedin's starting lineup contributed to their history-making performance by taking at least one base on balls. Eight of the nine Blue Jays batters notched at least two walks, and two -- leadoff man and left fielder J.R. Freethy and second baseman Sam Shaw -- were credited with four apiece. Fittingly, Freethy and Shaw established the theme of the night right away, beginning the game by drawing consecutive walks off Jupiter starter Juan De La Cruz.

Jupiter, meanwhile, deployed seven pitchers on Tuesday. None of them could reliably find the plate. Instead, all but one of them handed out at least three free passes. The exception, who deserves to be highlighted here for his contributions to a more watchable product, was Juan Reynoso. As a staff, they also hit four batters with pitches.

The Blue Jays' pitchers, by the way, managed to walk 10 batters on the night (although one pitcher, who we'll address in a second, was responsible for six of those.)

In case you were wondering, the Blue Jays drew seven bases-loaded walks on Tuesday. That includes a stretch during the top of the fourth inning where they notched four in a row.

Dunedin's starter was Trey Yesavage, the 20th pick in last summer's draft. He lasted 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two runs (neither earned) on a hit and six walks. He punched out four batters in what served as his professional debut.

Yesavage was ranked by CBS Sports as the No. 1 prospect in the system coming into the spring.