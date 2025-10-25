Game 1 of the 2025 World Series is in the books, and the Blue Jays defeated the defending champion Dodgers, 11-4. The score might be a little deceiving, because this game was led by the Dodgers early. It was tied through five innings. And then it got out of hand in a hurry.

The Blue Jays had a nine-run sixth inning. It was the biggest World Series inning since the 1968 Tigers had a 10-run third inning in Game 6. The 1929 Philadelphia A's had a 10-run seventh inning in Game 4. Those are the only two times a team ever scored more runs in an inning in a World Series game than the 2025 Blue Jays just did in Game 1.

It started innocent enough with a Bo Bichette walk. In fact, let's take a stroll through the inning, batter by batter, and show how the Jays went from a 57.4% chance of winning to just about 100%.

It was 2-2 through 5 ½ innings. The Blue Jays were coming to bat in the bottom of the sixth against Dodgers ace Blake Snell.

Bo Bichette walked, adding 5.1% to the Blue Jays' win probability (win probability added, or "WPA" henceforth). Jays win probability: 62.5%

Alejandro Kirk singled, Jays win probability: 69.5%

Daulton Varsho was hit by a pitch. Jays win probability: 79.1%

Ernie Clement singled, scoring a run. It marked the first Blue Jays lead in a World Series game since Joe Carter walked off the Fall Classic with a home run in this building in 1993. Jays win probability: 87.9%

Nathan Lukes walked, scoring another run. It is now 4-2 Blue Jays. Jays win probability: 93.2%

Andrés Giménez singled, scoring another run to make it 5-2 Jays. Jays win probability: 96.3%

George Springer grounded out. Baseball is a funny game. Springer is one of the most prolific postseason power hitters ever but in his spot in this monstrous inning, he was held down. He had two hits previously in the game.

Addison Barger hit a pinch-hit grand slam. It was the first-ever pinch hit slam in a World Series game. This was the Big Blow of the game, even if the Jays were very likely to win before the swing of the bat from Barger. They now led 9-2. Jays win probability: 99.9%

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled.

After the second out of the inning, Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run home run. It was 11-2, not long after the game was tied at 2 apiece.

We just witnessed one of the biggest innings in World Series and a play that had never happened before. Even though it wasn't a close game in the end, Game 1 of the 2025 World Series delivered with memorable moments.