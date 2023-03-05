The Toronto Blue Jays announced Sunday that they will add longtime outfielder José Bautista to their Level of Excellence on Aug. 12 ahead of a game against the Chicago Cubs. Bautista is the first Blue Jays player to receive the honor since the late Roy Halladay was inducted in March 2018.

"I am deeply humbled and excited to join the Blue Jays Level of Excellence and be recognized among the distinguished names that circle Rogers Centre," Bautista said as part of a team-issued press release. "Canada holds a special place in my heart and will always be home for my family and me, and we can't wait to celebrate this honor with my beloved Blue Jays fans -- the best fans in baseball! See you all this summer."

Bautista, 42, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Blue Jays. During his time in Toronto, he authored an incredible career turnaround that saw him transform from a journeyman infielder into a revered slugger. Bautista had played in the majors for four different organizations and notched a career OPS+ under 90 before becoming part of the Blue Jays in August 2008. (He was acquired in a small trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates for Robinzon Diaz.)

Bautista would subsequently turn his career around, batting .253/.372/.506 (136 OPS+) with 288 home runs in more than 1,200 games with Toronto. He made six consecutive All-Star Game appearances from 2010-15, and he also contributed one of the most memorable recent postseason home runs as part of the 2015 American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers.

Bautista will become the 11th member of the Level of Excellence, joining executives Paul Beeston and Pat Gillick; broadcaster Tom Cheek; manager Cito Gaston; and players George Bell, Joe Carter, Carlos Delgado, Tony Fernandez, Halladay, and Dave Stieb.