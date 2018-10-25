Blue Jays reportedly will hire Charlie Montoyo as new manager

On Thursday morning, the Minnesota Twins named Rocco Baldelli the 14th skipper in franchise history. Baldelli was coming by way of the Tampa Bay Rays coaching staff. As it turns out, Baldelli isn't the only Rays coach moving on to a managerial post: Bench coach Charlie Montoyo will reportedly be named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager in the coming days:

#BlueJays to name Charlie Montoyo manager, per source — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) October 25, 2018

Montoyo, 53, had a brief big-league career that saw him appear in five games for the 1993 Montreal Expos. He's since become a fixture for the Rays on the player development side. He spent seven seasons as the manager of the Durham Bulls, their Triple-A affiliate. Last season was Montoyo's first year as bench coach, though he'd previously coached third base.

Montoyo is the 14th manager in Blue Jays history. He's the first hired under GM Ross Atkins.

Previously, the Blue Jays had dismissed John Gibbons, who in 11 total seasons as skipper posted a 793-789 record.