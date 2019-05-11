Blue Jays trade for Edwin Jackson, who could set a new MLB record by playing for his 14th different team
The pitching-needy Blue Jays added Jackson as depth Saturday
The Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics have made a minor trade with potentially historic significance.
On Saturday, the Blue Jays acquired veteran righty Edwin Jackson from the A's in a cash trade, both teams confirmed. Here is Toronto's announcement:
Jackson, now 35, had been pitching in Oakland's farm system this year. He managed a 6.75 ERA in three starts and 14 2/3 innings. The Blue Jays are currently without Clay Buchholz (shoulder), Ryan Borucki (elbow), Clayton Richard (knee), and Matt Shoemaker (knee) and need the pitching depth, hence the trade.
The trade is potentially historic because, if Jackson ever does suit up for the Blue Jays, he'll set a new MLB record by playing for his 14th different team. Jackson and Octavio Dotel currently share the record by playing for 13 different teams. Here, for posterity, is Jackson's career timeline:
- Dodgers: 2003-05
- (Devil) Rays: 2006-08
- Tigers: 2009
- Diamondbacks: 2010
- White Sox: 2010-11
- Cardinals: 2011
- Nationals: 2012
- Cubs: 2013-15
- Braves: 2015
- Marlins: 2016
- Padres: 2016
- Orioles: 2017
- Nationals (again): 2017
- Athletics: 2018
Know what's crazy? Jackson was technically a Blue Jay earlier in the career. He spent a few minutes -- literally minutes -- with Toronto between trades at the 2011 deadline. The White Sox sent him to the Blue Jays with Mark Teahen for Jason Frasor and Zach Stewart, then Toronto flipped him to the Cardinals as part of a big seven-player trade that netted the Blue Jays Colby Rasmus. Jackson won a World Series win with St. Louis that year.
In parts of 16 big-league seasons, Jackson has a 4.60 ERA with 1,456 strikeouts in 1,892 1/3 innings, plus a whole bunch of frequent flier miles and hotel points. Depending on when the Blue Jays add him to the roster -- given their injuries, it seems like a matter of "when" he'll be added to the roster, not "if" -- Jackson could record his 1,500th strikeout and 2,000th inning this year.
