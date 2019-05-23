Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues hot-hitting ways, hits first home run at Rogers Centre

Remember when Toronto Blue Jays rookie third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was off to a slow start at the dish? Guerrero has since adjusted to big-league pitching and is living up to his generational-talent hype. He entered Wednesday night with an OPS over 1.100 in his past 10 games -- a stretch that included more home runs (four) and walks (five) than strikeouts (three).

On Wednesday, Guerrero checked off another item from his "career firsts" list: homering in front of his home fans. Take a look below as he sends a ball toward the well-named Flight Deck:

Per Statcast, Guerrero's blast went 424 feet and left the bat at 110 miles per hour. That'll play. For those wondering, he is outhomering his old man. Whereas Vladito notched his fifth dinger in his 21st career game, Vladimir Guerrero Sr. didn't hit No. 5 until game 48:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 5th career HR in 21st career game



Vladimir Guerrero Sr.: 5th career HR in 48th career game



Sr’s 5th HR was against the Blue Jays, Jr’s current team. — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 23, 2019

The way Guerrero is hitting right now, expect him to treat the locals to more souvenirs over the rest of Toronto's homestand -- the Blue Jays will play four more at home before jetting off for their next away game.