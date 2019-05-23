Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues hot-hitting ways, hits first home run at Rogers Centre

Guerrero's four previous home runs had all been hit on the road

Remember when Toronto Blue Jays rookie third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was off to a slow start at the dish? Guerrero has since adjusted to big-league pitching and is living up to his generational-talent hype. He entered Wednesday night with an OPS over 1.100 in his past 10 games -- a stretch that included more home runs (four) and walks (five) than strikeouts (three).

On Wednesday, Guerrero checked off another item from his "career firsts" list: homering in front of his home fans. Take a look below as he sends a ball toward the well-named Flight Deck:

Per Statcast, Guerrero's blast went 424 feet and left the bat at 110 miles per hour. That'll play. For those wondering, he is outhomering his old man. Whereas Vladito notched his fifth dinger in his 21st career game, Vladimir Guerrero Sr. didn't hit No. 5 until game 48:

The way Guerrero is hitting right now, expect him to treat the locals to more souvenirs over the rest of Toronto's homestand -- the Blue Jays will play four more at home before jetting off for their next away game.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories