Toronto Blue Jays superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 14th and 15th home runs of the 2021 MLB season during Monday afternoon's matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. While the homers were not enough for the Blue Jays to avoid a sweep to the red-hot Rays -- who scored seven runs in the 11th inning en route to their 11th consecutive win on Monday -- Guerrero did move into a tie atop the MLB home run leaderboard.

The first home run was a solo blast off a 78.4-mph changeup from Rays southpaw Ryan Yarbrough in the fourth inning, and registered for whopping 461 feet, the longest of his big-league career. Two of the five longest home runs of Vlad Jr.'s young career have been hit during the 2021 season. Last month, he hit a 456-foot homer off Royals righty Kyle Zimmer.

Here's a look at Monday's mammoth blast:

His second home run of the game -- a two-run shot -- came off right-hander Ryan Thompson in the eighth inning and tied things up:

This is already Guerrero's third multi-homer game on the young season. In Friday's loss to the Rays, he notched two homers off Tyler Glasnow and Diego Castillo. And, on April 27 against the Nationals, he hit three home runs, including a grand slam and solo shot off ace Max Scherzer.

Guerrero is now tied with Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. atop the leaderboard for the most homers in the league. The 22-year-old Guerrero is hitting an unreal .335/.443/.661 with a 1.104 OPS, 15 home runs and 39 RBI this season. He's also posting the best walk rates of his three-year MLB career, with a career-best 15.3 walk percentage and a 1.03 walk-to-strikeout ratio. The long-awaited Vlad Jr. breakout is here, and it should be enough to get him an early spot in the AL MVP discussion this year.