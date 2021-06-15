Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads all players in the latest round of All-Star Game voting, suggesting that he'll be part of this year's MLB All-Star Game when it's played on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. What's more is that Guerrero appears to be interested in partaking in the Home Run Derby event.

Guerrero said on Tuesday that he hasn't made a final decision, but that he's leaning toward saying yes if the league asks him to partake, according to The Athletic's Kaitlyn McGrath. This would, of course, be the second time in his career that he participated in the Home Run Derby. In 2019, Guerrero set records for the most home runs in a single round (29) and in a single Derby (91), though he fell in the finals to New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.

Guerrero, 22 years old, is in the midst of a breakout season. He entered Tuesday hitting .346/.451/.697 (211 OPS+) with 22 home runs and 56 runs batted in. Here's how Guerrero ranks in the majors in various offensive categories of note:

Batting average : 2nd

: 2nd On-base percentage : 1st

: 1st Slugging percentage : 1st

: 1st OPS : 1st

: 1st Home runs : 1st

: 1st Runs batted in : 1st

: 1st Wins Above Replacement (position players): 1st

It's not a stretch to describe Guerrero as the most productive offensive player in baseball this season. Nor is it ridiculous to label him as the frontrunner for the American League Most Valuable Player Award -- not with Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout likely to miss another month as he continues to rehab from a calf injury.

Provided Guerrero can stay healthy himself, this seems like his summer to dominate -- and, with any luck, that just might include putting on a show at Coors Field during the Home Run Derby.