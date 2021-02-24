Now that everyone has reported for spring training, it's officially "best shape of my life" season. That is, players meet with media and discuss how their offseasons went. Along the way, we learn about what great shape many players are in, physically. Most of these should be met with a healthy dose of non-reaction. Every once in a while, though, something eye-popping comes around.

On that front, we bring you Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Remember, he came up a third baseman, was shifted across the diamond to first base and there have been concerns he'll become a full-time designated hitter sooner rather than later. For someone heading to his age-22 season, that's worrisome. Vlad Jr. went out and did something about it.

He was listed at 6-foot-2, 250 pounds last year, so let's give him 40 and say he's around 6-foot-2, 210 pounds now. That's a lot more optimal for a guy wanting to go back to the hot corner.

For comparison's sake, here's Vlad last season:

Getty Images

And here's a video the Blue Jays shared Wednesday.

In his 60 games last year as a sophomore, Guerrero hit .262/.329/.462 (115 OPS+) with 13 doubles, two triples, nine homers, 33 RBI and 34 runs. He improved from his rookie year, but thus far has been unable to capitalize on the number-one-prospect-in-baseball hype. Some of that is undoubtedly being left in the dust by Fernando Tatis Jr., but he also hit .331/.414/.531 in his four years in the minors compared to .269/.336/.442 so far in the majors.

Still, the star potential remains and he's only 21 years old right now. He appears to be highly motivated entering spring training and sits toward the middle of a very potent Blue Jays lineup that added George Springer and Marcus Semien in the offseason.