The Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals will begin the 2023 MLB season at Busch Stadium.

This interleague affair features a pair of 2022 playoff teams. The visiting Blue Jays won 92 games a year ago, finished second in the tough American League East, and claimed a wild-card berth. However, they were swept in the best-of-three Wild Card Series by the Mariners. As for the Cardinals, they won 93 games and the National League Central title under first-year manager Oliver Marmol, but they were also swept in the first round. In their case, the eventual NL-champion Phillies did the damage.

Blue Jays vs. Cardinals

Date: Thursday, March 30 | Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Busch Stadium - St. Louis, Mo.

Probable pitchers: RHP Alek Manoah (TOR) vs. RHP Miles Mikolas (STL)

Odds: TOR -120; STL +100; O/U: 7.5 runs (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Blue Jays: One of Toronto's problems in the postseason over the last two years has been the lack of balance in the lineup. As good as their core hitters are, it was too right-handed and vulnerable to power righty relievers, of which MLB has an abundance right now in high-leverage middle and late innings. To address that problem, this past offseason the Jays acquired lefty bats Daulton Varsho, Brandon Belt, and Kevin Kiermaier. Given that the Jays in their opener oppose a right-hander, you'll probably see all three in John Schneider's lineup.

Cardinals: This start was supposed to belong to veteran Adam Wainwright, who at age 41 will be making his farewell tour in 2023. However, a hamstring issue in spring have landed him on the injured list to start the season, and Mikolas -- fresh off a $40 million contract extension -- will get the Opening Day nod. Mikolas, 34, is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he pitched to a 3.29 ERA and 3.92 K/BB ratio, and he was one of the few hurlers in MLB to top 200 innings. For his efforts, he garnered his second career All-Star selection.