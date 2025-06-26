The Toronto Blue Jays (42-37) and the Cleveland Guardians (40-38) wrap up their three-game series on Thursday afternoon. The first two games have been split, with the Guardians picking up a 5-4 win in extra innings last night. Kevin Gausman (5-6, 4.60 ERA) will start for Toronto, while Tanner Bibee (4-7, 3.86 ERA) gets the nod for the Guardians.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland is -120 on the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Guardians odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Toronto is a slight -102 underdog (risk $102 to win $100). The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Here are three best bets for Blue Jays vs. Guardians on Thursday:

Tanner Bibee Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+100)

Bo Bichette Under 1.5 hits (-265)

Bichette goes into this contest leading the team in RBI (48) and hits (93). In the month of June, he's hitting .269. He's finished under two hits in four of his last six games, including the first two games against Cleveland this series. The model projects 1.2 hits in this game for Bichette.

Jose Ramirez 1+ Singles (-120)

Ramirez is sixth in the league in batting average (.318) with 92 hits and a .893 OBP. The 32-year-old has recorded a hit in six of his last seven games. He tallied a single in six of those games, with two base hits coming in Wednesday's win.

Tanner Bibee Over 4.5 strikeouts (+100)

Bibee rolls into this game with 75 strikeouts and a 1.23 WHIP. The 26-year-old has gone over 4.5 strikeouts in five of his last six games. He's tallied at least five K's in five of those games, with a season-high 10 strikeouts happening on June 20 against the Oakland Athletics.