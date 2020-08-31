Watch Now: GEICO 15 - MLB Trade Deadline Preview: AL Buyers ( 1:40 )

The Toronto Blue Jays will look to finish off a four-game sweep as they conclude a weekend wrap-around series with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. Toronto has fully dominated the season series, winning all six matchups between the A.L. East rivals so far. The Blue Jays are aiming to win for the ninth time in 14 games in their relocated home park in Buffalo. Toronto has won four straight games and seven of its last 10, while Baltimore enters the series finale on a five-game losing streak.

First pitch from Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., is set for 2:07 p.m. ET. Toronto is the -172 favorite on the money line in the latest Blue Jays vs. Orioles odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 10.5.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles money line: Toronto -172, Baltimore +100

Blue Jays vs. Orioles run line: Baltimore +1.5

Blue Jays vs. Orioles over-under: 10.5 runs

TOR: Has won nine of last 10 home games.

BAL: OF Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .393 since his MLB debut on Aug. 21

Why you should back the Blue Jays

Right-hander Chase Anderson (0-0, 3.68 ERA) makes the start for Toronto after allowing three earned runs in five innings of work in his last turn vs. Boston. He had not made it past 3 2/3 innings in any of his other three outings this season. He is recovered from an oblique strain that he dealt with in summer camp and now appears to be ready to provide adequate length in his starts. The former Brewer is 16-17 with a 3..98 ERA in day games in his career. He has won 10 of his 17 August starts.

In their 12 games in Buffalo so far this year, the Blue Jays have won four times on game-ending hits, including on Friday and Sunday against the Orioles. On Sunday, Teoscar Hernandez delivered a two-run single with two out in the ninth inning to boost Toronto to a 6-5 win. Hernandez has hit safely in a career-best 11 games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is also on a hit streak of 12 games, a career high for him. Cavan Biggio has an on-base streak of 22 times. He had an OBP of .390 entering Sunday's game, which ranked seventh in the American League.

Why you should back the Orioles

In one of two weekend trades made by the Orioles, they sent Monday's originally scheduled starter, Tommy Milone, to the Atlanta Braves. Baltimore's No. 14 prospect, Keegan Akin, will now take the mound against the Blue Jays on Monday. This will be the first career start for the 25 year-old left-hander. Akin had 413 strikeouts in 376 career innings in the minor leagues.

Baltimore also sent reliever Mychal Givens to Toronto. Offensively, Mountcastle continued to be a bright light for the struggling Orioles. He hit his first two Major League home runs on Sunday, and finished the day with three hits to raise his batting average to .393. He has 11 hits in 28 at-bats since he joined Baltimore's roster. Pedro Severino bounced back after going hitless in his first eight at-bats vs, Toronto in the series. The Baltimore catcher had a pair of hits as he pushed his average to .312.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Orioles picks

