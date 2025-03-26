MLB Opening Day 2025 is here as the Baltimore Orioles travel to play the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Last season, the Orioles went 91-71 and made it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Toronto logged a 74-88 record and finished in last place in the division. Zach Eflin (0-1, 5.40 ERA) gets the start for Baltimore. Jose Berrios (2-0, 2.18 ERA) is on the mound for Toronto.

First pitch from the Rogers Centre is set for 3:07 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a -115 favorite on the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Blue Jays odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Blue Jays vs. Orioles picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 MLB season on a 32-17 roll on top-rated run-line betting picks (+699) that dates back to 2023. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Orioles vs. Blue Jays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Orioles vs. Blue Jays:

Orioles vs. Blue Jays money line: Baltimore -116, Toronto -103 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Orioles vs. Blue Jays over/under: 8 runs

Orioles vs. Blue Jays run line: Baltimore -1.5 (+144)

Orioles vs. Blue Jays picks: See picks at SportsLine

Orioles vs. Blue Jays streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Orioles can cover

Left fielder Colton Cowser is a sound batter with nice pop in his swing. Last season, he recorded 24 home runs, 69 RBI, 24 doubles and 77 runs scored. In 13 career games against the Blue Jays, Cowser has 13 hits, three homers and nine RBI. The 25-year-old looked ready to roll in spring training, logging a .364 batting average with a 1.030 OPS.

Catcher Adley Rutschman is a great two-way player. He does a sound job framing pitches while owning a reliable bat. Last season, Rutschman had a .250 batting average, 19 home runs and 79 RBI. In addition, he's generated 143 total hits and 21 doubles. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Blue Jays can cover

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is an elite hitter with outstanding plate coverage and power. In 2024, Guerrero Jr. posted career highs in batting average (.323), hits (199), and doubles (44). He also finished with 30 home runs and 103 RBI. The four-time All-Star has compiled 55 hits, 18 home runs, and 39 RBI in 47 career games against the Orioles.

Right fielder Anthony Santander left Baltimore and joined the Blue Jays this offseason. He has home run power and the ability to push the ball into the gaps. Santander is coming off a campaign where he posted career bests in home runs (44), RBI (102), and runs scored (91). See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Orioles vs. Blue Jays picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Orioles vs. Blue Jays on Thursday, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.

Where to bet on MLB games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on MLB games today, along with the various MLB sportsbook promos they currently offer.