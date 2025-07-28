An AL East contest has the Toronto Blue Jays (63-43) going on the road to begin a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles (47-58) on Monday. The Detroit Tigers beat the Blue Jays 10-4 on Sunday, which ended their four-game win streak. Meanwhile, Baltimore has won two straight games. The Orioles defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on July 27. Chris Bassitt (11-4, 3.88 ERA) is on the hill for Toronto. Zach Eflin (6-5, 5.78 ERA) will start for Baltimore.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. Toronto is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Orioles odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Why the Blue Jays can win

Right fielder George Springer is leading the team in home runs (18) with a .293 batting average and 57 RBI. He's on a six-game hitting streak and has logged multiple hits in three consecutive games. On Sunday, he went 2-of-5 with one run driven in.

Shortstop Bo Bichette is an athletic playmaker, logging .289 at the plate with 13 dingers and 65 RBI. In his previous outing, Bichette went 5-of-5 with two RBI. He has recorded a hit in nine straight matchups.

Why the Orioles can win

First baseman Ryan O'Hearn leads the team in both batting average (.282) and OBP (.375), along with 12 home runs. On Saturday's win over the Rockies, he finished 2-of-5 with two singles and two RBI. This season, he also has 84 hits and 14 doubles.

Right fielder Ramon Laureano has impressive power, leading the team in home runs (14) with 43 runs driven in and a .275 batting average. On Saturday against the Tigers, Laureano was 1-of-3 with a double. Baltimore has a 30-24 run line record as the underdog.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Orioles picks

