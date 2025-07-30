The Baltimore Orioles (50-58) host the Toronto Blue Jays (63-46) to finish their four-game AL East series on Wednesday. The Orioles are going for the sweep and have won five straight games. Baltimore defeated the Blue Jays 3-2 in the second game of their doubleheader last night after winning the first 16-4. Dean Kremer (8-7, 4.23 ERA) is on the mound for the Orioles, and Jose Berrios (7-4, 3.83 ERA) is scheduled to start for Toronto.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a slight -110 favorite on the money line (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Orioles odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 10.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles money line Baltimore -110, Toronto -109 at FanDuel Blue Jays vs. Orioles over/under 10 runs Blue Jays vs. Orioles run line Toronto -1.5 (+145)

Why the Blue Jays can win

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team in OBP (.397) with a .293 batting average, 15 home runs and 56 RBI. He has logged at least two hits in six of his last nine games. In Monday's game, Guerrero Jr. went 2-of-4 with a two-run homer.

Shortstop Bo Bichette is another solid offensive weapon, hitting .292 with 13 home runs and 65 RBI. The 27-year-old has three multi-hit games over his last five outings. Toronto is 34-25 on the season as an underdog and has a 59-43 record with equal rest as their opponent.

Why the Orioles can win

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson heads into this game with a .283 batting average, 12 home runs and 42 RBI. In the first game of the doubleheader yesterday, Henderson went 3-of-4 with a three-run homer and four runs driven in. In addition, he has compiled 25 doubles this season.

Baltimore is 17-15 on the season in division games and 21-20 as the home favorite. Second baseman Jackson Holliday owns a .259 batting average, 14 dingers and 43 RBI. In Game 2 of the doubleheader last night, Holliday was 1-of-4 with a base hit.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Orioles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 10.1 combined runs.

So who wins Blue Jays vs. Orioles, and which side of the money line has all the value?