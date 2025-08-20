A series win will be on the line when the Toronto Blue Jays battle the Pittsburgh Pirates in an interleague matchup on Wednesday afternoon. Toronto earned a 7-3 win on Tuesday, after Pittsburgh registered a 5-2 win in Monday's opener. The Blue Jays (74-53), who lead the American League East division, are 32-32 on the road this season. The Pirates (53-74), who are fifth in the National League Central, are 35-30 on their home field in 2025. Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. missed Tuesday's game with left hamstring inflammation, and is listed as day-to-day.

First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays have won eight of the past 10 meetings with the Pirates. Toronto is a -152 favorite on the money line (risk $152 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Pirates odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Blue Jays vs. Pirates picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model. New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 22 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 33-24 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 60 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Blue Jays vs. Pirates and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Blue Jays vs. Pirates:

Blue Jays vs. Pirates money line Toronto -152, Pittsburgh +127 at DraftKings Sportsbook Blue Jays vs. Pirates over/under 8 runs Blue Jays vs. Pirates run line Toronto -1.5 (+133) Blue Jays vs. Pirates picks See picks at SportsLine Blue Jays vs. Pirates streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Blue Jays can win

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (11-6, 4.22 ERA) is expected to get the start for Toronto. In 26 games pitched, including 25 starts, he has pitched 138.2 innings, allowing 146 hits, 68 runs – 65 earned – with 39 walks and 132 strikeouts. In his last outing, he received a no-decision in a 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers. He pitched five innings, allowing four hits, three earned runs and four walks, with four strikeouts.

Helping power the Blue Jays' offense is designated hitter George Springer. In 105 games this season, he is hitting .292 with 18 doubles, one triple, 20 homers and 61 RBI. He was 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates. He was 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Texas Rangers. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pirates can win

Pittsburgh is expected to send right-hander Braxton Ashcraft (3-2, 3.02 ERA) to the mound. In 19 games this season, including three starts, he has logged 41.2 innings, allowing 40 hits, 14 earned runs and 13 walks with 37 strikeouts. In his last outing, he pitched five innings in a no-decision, allowing three hits, one earned run and zero walks, while striking out four. In a 2-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 9, he pitched 3.1 innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out five.

Right-fielder Bryan Reynolds is among the Pirates' top hitters. In Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs, he was 2-for-5 with a double. Reynolds was 2-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays. He was 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBI in a 12-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 13. In 119 games this season, he is batting .244 with 27 doubles, three triples, 13 homers, 62 RBI and 46 runs scored. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Pirates picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Blue Jays vs. Pirates, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.