The Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers will begin their 2022 seasons at Rogers Centre on Friday, April 8. These two clubs met in the 2015 and 2016 ALDS, the former of which was the José Bautista bat flip series. The Opening Day pitching matchup will feature the righties José Berríos and Jon Gray. This is the first time the Blue Jays and Rangers have met on Opening Day since 2010.

Other information on the Blue Jays vs. Rangers, including live stream details, are below.

Blue Jays vs. Rangers

Date: Friday, April 8 | Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Location: Rogers Centre - Toronto, Canada

Live stream: MLB.tv | TV: Sportsnet, Bally Sports Southwest

Probable pitchers: RHP Jose Berríos (TOR) vs. RHP Jon Gray (TEX)

Odds: TOR -175; TEX +155; O/U: 9.5 runs

Storylines

Blue Jays: The Blue Jays were one of the best teams in the American League the last six weeks of 2021, though they ultimately fell one win short of a postseason berth. AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and AL MVP third place finisher Marcus Semien departed as free agents, and were replaced by Kevin Gausman and Matt Chapman. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette lead a homegrown core that will try to get the Blue Jays their first championship since Joe Carter's walk-off home run to win the 1993 title.

Rangers: Semien left the Blue Jays and signed with the Rangers, so it's fitting he'll make his Rangers debut in Toronto. Texas also signed Corey Seager -- they committed $500 million total to Seager and Semien -- and Gray, and brought in Mitch Garver via trade. The Rangers might not be ready to return to the postseason just yet, though they are taking steps to return to contention, and could be a force as soon as 2023.