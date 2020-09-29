Major League Baseball's postseason will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29 with the American League side of the bracket. The Tampa Bay Rays earned the top seed and "home-field advantage" through the League Championship Series by virtue of going 40-20 during the regular season. The Rays will now play a best-of-three at Tropicana Field against the Toronto Blue Jays, whose 32-28 record was good enough to earn them their first playoff berth since 2016.

Here's a look at when the Rays and the Jays will be playing over the coming days:



Date Start time Starting pitchers TV Game 1 Tue., Sept. 29 5 p.m. ET LHP Blake Snell vs. RHP Matt Shoemaker TBS Game 2 Wed., Sept. 30 4 p.m. ET RHP Tyler Glasnow vs. LHP Hyun Jin Ryu TBS Game 3* Thurs., Oct. 1 TBA RHP Charlie Morton vs. RHP Taijuan Walker TBS

* if necessary

And here are three things to know about this series.

Rays won season series

Anything can happen over the course of two or three games, so there is danger in feeling too confident about a prediction. Still, the Rays can take some comfort in knowing they defeated the Blue Jays during the season series by a 6-4 margin. Toronto actually outscored Tampa Bay, 48-44, over those 10 games. Four of those contests were decided by a single run, suggesting this could be a tightly played series, even if Tampa Bay enters as the obvious favorite to advance.

Tampa Bay's second time as No. 1 seed

The Rays have been around since 1998, yet this is just the second time in franchise history they've entered October as the top seed in the American League. The other time came in 2010. The Rays sure hope the results are better this time around: those Rays lost a five-game set to the Texas Rangers, with Cliff Lee holding Tampa Bay to two runs over 16 innings.

Blue Jays no strangers to the road

If any team is prepared for a month-long stretch of away and neutral-site games, it would seem to be these Blue Jays. The Canadian government refused to let the Jays play in their native Toronto because of public safety concerns, forcing them to host their games in Buffalo, New York (and a series in Washington, D.C.). The Blue Jays were still better at home (17-9) than on the road (15-19), so perhaps nomadic experience does not translate to on-field results.