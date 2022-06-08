An AL showdown features the Toronto Blue Jays (33-22) and the Kansas City Royals (17-37) wrapping up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Jays have won two straight games, including a 7-0 win on Tuesday. Yusei Kikuchi (2-2, 3.91 ERA) is on the mound for Toronto, while Brady Singer (2-1, 4.15 ERA) gets the start for the Royals.

Blue Jays vs. Royals money line: Toronto -140, Kansas City +120

Blue Jays vs. Royals run-line: Kansas City +1.5 (-135)

Blue Jays vs. Royals over-under: nine runs



Blue Jays vs. Royals tickets: See tickets at StubHub



TOR: Blue Jays are 4-0 in their last four games as a road favorite



KC: Under is 4-0 in Royals' last four vs. American League East

Why you should back the Blue Jays

Catcher Alejandro Kirk is a smooth offensive outlet who owns an impactful swing but is patient at the dish. Kirk has natural hitting ability while playing solid defense behind the plate. The 23-year-old leads the team in batting average (.322) and on-base percentage (.401) with 16 RBI. He's tallied a hit in five straight games, including going 4-for-5 in the last outing.

Shortstop Bo Bichette is an all-around threat who has incredible hands and quickness when he's at the plate. The 2021 All-Star also owns a solid arm and runs well. He has a batting average of .259 with nine home runs and 30 RBI. On June 7, he went 2-for-2 with an RBI and three walks.

Why you should back the Royals

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi is an amazing hitter due to his exceptional feel and plate presence. Benintendi doesn't have many holes in his swing and can smack the ball all across the yard. The 27-year-old is ranked ninth in the MLB in batting average (.320) with two homers, 21 RBI, and he also leads the team in hits (63).

Third baseman Hunter Dozier is another calm option for Toronto. Dozier plays good defense in the corner and has a strong arm to go along with that. The 30-year-old has good power and run-producing ability as he has five home runs and 19 RBI. On June 4, he went 1-for-4 with two runs driven in.

