The Toronto Blue Jays will battle the Detroit Tigers in the first of a four-game weekend series between American League division leaders on Thursday night. Toronto is coming off an 8-4 win over the New York Yankees, while Detroit dropped a 6-1 decision to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. The Blue Jays (60-42), who lead the AL East, are 23-25 on the road this season. The Tigers (60-43), who lead the AL Central, are 32-18 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Tigers have won seven of the last nine meetings with the Blue Jays. Detroit is a -131 favorite on the money line (risk $131 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Tigers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 8.5.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers money line Toronto +108, Detroit -131 at DraftKings Sportsbook Blue Jays vs. Tigers over/under 8.5 runs Blue Jays vs. Tigers run line Detroit -1.5 (+152)

Why the Tigers can win

Right-hander Reese Olson (4-3, 2.71 ERA) is expected to get the start for Detroit. In 12 starts this season, he has pitched 63 innings, allowing 52 hits, 19 earned runs and 23 walks with 61 strikeouts. In his last outing, a no-decision in a 2-0 loss at Texas on Friday, he pitched five innings, allowing two hits and one walk, while striking out six. In four career games against Toronto, including three starts, he is 1-0 with a 0.55 ERA. In 16.1 innings, he has allowed six hits, one earned run and six walks with 10 strikeouts.

Left-fielder Riley Greene is among Detroit's top hitters. In 100 games this year, he is batting .276 with 21 doubles, one triple, 25 homers and 79 RBI. He was 2-for-4 with a homer in an 8-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners on July 13. In 16 career games against Toronto, he has registered five doubles, two homers and six RBI.

Why the Blue Jays can win

Left-hander Eric Lauer (5-2, 2.80 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Toronto. In 15 games this season, including nine starts, he has logged 61 innings pitched, allowing 43 hits, 19 earned runs and 16 walks, while striking out 65. He earned a win in his last outing, a 6-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. In six innings pitched, he allowed two hits and two earned runs, while striking out seven.

Catcher Alejandro Kirk helps lead the Toronto offense. In 86 games this season, he is hitting .304 with 12 doubles, seven homers and 46 RBI. In Monday's 4-1 win over the New York Yankees, he was 2-for-4 with two doubles. In a 7-6 win over the Athletics on July 11, he was 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored.

