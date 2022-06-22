The Toronto Blue Jays (38-30) and the Chicago White Sox (33-33) wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. Chicago has won the first two matchups and looks to complete the sweep against Toronto. In their last contest, the White Sox won 7-6 in extra innings. Ross Stripling (3-2, 3.28 ERA) is starting for the Blue Jays, while Lucas Giolito (4-3, 4.78 ERA) is on the mound for the White Sox.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox money line: Chicago -110, Toronto -110

Blue Jays vs. White Sox run-line: Chicago +1.5 (-150)

Blue Jays vs. White Sox over-under: nine runs



TOR: Over is 6-1 in Blue Jays' last seven games as a favorite

CHW: White Sox are 4-0 in their last four vs. American League East



Why you should back the Blue Jays

Catcher Alejandro Kirk is having a solid campaign thus far, and he has a smooth and impactful swing with a natural hitting ability. The 23-year-old is flexible, athletic, and owns a strong throwing arm from behind the plate. Kirk is hitting .304 with seven home runs and 24 RBI. In his last outing, he went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI.

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a compact swing and is a pure hitter. Guerrero Jr. is selective at the plate and knows how to make consistent contact. The 2021 All-Star is hitting .265 with 17 home runs and 42 RBI. On June 19, he went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer.

Why you should back the White Sox

Outfielder Andrew Vaughn brings an effortless approach to the plate, and he constantly displays patience and precision in his swing. The 24-year-old can get deep into counts before turning on a pitch he likes. Vaughn is eighth in the MLB in batting average (.326) with seven dingers and 31 runs driven in. On June 20, he was 4-for-4 with a double and a solo bomb.

Center fielder Luis Robert is an athletic player for the White Sox. Robert has the speed to cover lots a lot of ground in the outfield and has a strong throwing arm. The 24-year-old has incredible hands and can quickly drive a ball into any gap, and he leads the team in RBI (35) while batting .300. In his last outing, he was 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI.

