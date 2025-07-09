The Toronto Blue Jays (54-38) face the Chicago White Sox (30-62) on Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Jays are on a 10-game win streak and are on the verge of sweeping the White Sox. Last night, Toronto beat the White Sox 6-1 in a rain-shortened seven innings. Meanwhile, Chicago is on a three-game skid. Eric Lauer (4-1, 2.65 ERA) takes the hill for Toronto. Adrian Houser (4-2, 1.60 ERA) is on the mound for the White Sox.

First pitch from Rate Field in Chicago is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Toronto is a -152 favorite (risk $152 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. White Sox odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +125 underdog (risk $100 to win $125). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Blue Jays vs. White Sox picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2025 MLB season 45-38 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 28 units of profit.

Here are the model's three best bets for Blue Jays vs. White Sox on Wednesday:

George Springer Over 1.5 hits (+165)

Andrew Benintendi Under 0.5 hits (+150)

Ryan Pepiot Over 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

Springer ranks first on the team in home runs (16) and RBI (53), along with 81 hits this season. The 35-year-old has compiled at least two hits in six of his last eight games. Last night, he went 2-of-2 with a double and a base hit.

Bruce Marshall has returned more than 12 units on his last 102 MLB run-line picks.

Andrew Benintendi Under 0.5 Hits (+150)

Benintendi enters this game with a .223 batting average and 51 hits this campaign. During the month of July, he's struggled, hitting .148 at the plate. The 31-year-old has gone under 0.5 hits in four of their past five matchups.

Eric Lauer Over 4.5 strikeouts (-105)

Lauer enters this contest with a 2.65 ERA with 51 strikeouts. The 30-year-old has tallied more than 4.5 strikeouts in three of his last four contests. On July 4 against the Angels, Lauer finished with six K's in six innings of work. He has five games this season with at least five strikeouts. SportsLine's model projects him to throw 4.8 strikeouts.