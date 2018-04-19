Blue Jays vs. Yankees odds: Picks for MLB games Thursday from model on 10-5 run

The uneven New York Yankees will look to find some consistency when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday (6:35 p.m. ET) to start a four-game series in the Bronx. Veteran lefty CC Sabathia takes the mound for New York, opposed by right-hander Aaron Sanchez.

New York is a moderate favorite at -143 (bet $143 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs scored set at nine.

Before making any pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the week on a 10-5 run on its MLB money-line picks.

The model has generated a strong money-line selection for this matchup that cashes a full five percent more often than its odds imply. It's a must-see pick that will give you a huge leg up over the general public.

The model knows the Yankees (8-8) have split their past eight games and are coming off a split of a two-game home set with the Marlins. They dominated Miami 12-1 on Monday, but their bats went silent in a 9-1 loss Tuesday.

New York is tied for third in the American League with 22 homers, but its .248 batting averages is in the middle of the pack.

But its pitching thus far has been a greater concern. The Yankees rank 13th in the AL with a team ERA of 4.68, just five quality starts and two saves.

They will turn to the normally reliable Sabathia on Thursday in the hopes he can provide a needed strong outing. The 37-year-old has a pair of no-decisions in two starts. He allowed just one earned run in five innings at Toronto in his debut, but was tagged for three homers by the Orioles in his last outing.

Following a down year, the Blue Jays have started this season with an explosive offense reminiscent of their recent high-powered clubs that reached the postseason.

They have scored at least seven runs seven times already and have 22 home runs and 84 RBI.

Toronto's pitching has been mostly solid and it is counting on a big year from Sanchez, who had 15 wins and won the ERA title in 2016. He is 1-1 with a 3.66 ERA in three starts and is coming off his best performance of the season.

Sanchez allowed one run on three hits in eight innings for a 2-1 win at Baltimore. He gave up four earned runs on eight hits in a season-opening loss against the Yankees.

Will New York get on track with a series-opening victory, or will Toronto come through as an underdog? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see get the selection for Blue Jays-Yankees that hits a full 5 percent more often than its odds imply, all from the proven model on a 10-5 run.