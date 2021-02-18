One season after playing their home games in Buffalo, New York, the Toronto Blue Jays will reportedly call Dunedin, Florida home for at least the start of the 2021 regular season. That's because the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Canadian border restrictions will not allow the Blue Jays to hold games in Toronto.

Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet report that the team informed employees of the decision on Wednesday. They add that the Jays are expected to play their home games at TD Ballpark in Dunedin through at least May 2, which would cover home series against the Angels, Yankees, Nationals, and Braves. At that point, the Jays will evaluate and make a determination on the next set of near-term home games and whether they can return to Rogers Centre.

TD Ballpark has similar dimensions to Rogers Centre, save for the right field power alley which spans 354 feet versus 375 feet at the Jays' usual home field.