Blue Jays will reportedly promote Cavan Biggio, become first MLB team ever with two sons of Hall of Famers

Weeks after calling up top prospect and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., the Blue Jays are calling up another son of Hall of Famer. Cavan Biggio, son of Craig Biggio, will be joining the Blue Jays' active roster on Friday.

This is the first time two sons of Hall of Famers will be teammates, per Elias Sports Bureau.

Biggio, 24, was tearing up the International League. In 42 games, he hit .307/.445/.504 with seven doubles, a triple, six homers, 26 RBI, 23 runs and five steals. He plays mostly at second base, but has also seen time at first, third, left field and right field.

The Blue Jays have mostly settled into Eric Sogard at second at this point, but it seems pretty likely they'll let Biggio take over on a regular basis. There's a big difference on the upside there and Biggio absolutely is the one that matters to the future of the franchise.

Certainly in a transition phase, the Jays can now watch Guerrero, Biggio, Danny Jansen, Rowdy Tellez, Billy McKinney et al develop at the big-league level.

The Blue Jays host the Padres Friday at 7:07 p.m. ET -- fans in San Diego can stream regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). Expect Biggio to be in the starting lineup.

Fantasy impact

CBSSports.com fantasy baseball writer Scott White has you covered with on with Biggio's fantasy value. He says Biggio should be a player you look to add in a standard mixed leagues.

Given that he has a .307 batting average, six homers, five steals, a .948 OPS and more walks (32) than strikeouts (28), whatever flaws exist for Biggio don't show up in his batting line. Plus, he's second base-eligible, which is maybe the one position outside of catcher where the average Fantasy player might still have a need.

Read more about Biggio's fantasy impact here.