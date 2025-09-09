The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday that shortstop Bo Bichette has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 7, due to a left knee sprain. Bichette suffered the injury this past weekend when the Blue Jays lost two of three to the surging Yankees.

That's where this injury is incredibly relevant. The Blue Jays' lead in the AL East, once as large as 6 ½ games, is down to just two games over the Yankees with the Red Sox only three back (-210 to win the division, per DraftKings).

Bichette suffered the injury in a collision at home plate Saturday and finished the game, but sat out Sunday. The hope was that he'd return to the lineup on Tuesday. That hasn't come to pass and the Jays will miss one of their best players for the next week and a half or so.

Bichette leads the majors with 181 hits and 44 doubles. He's hitting .311/.357/.483 (127 OPS+) with 18 homers, 94 RBI, 78 runs and 3.3 WAR. The 27-year-old two-time All-Star is set to hit free agency after this season, but the run for the AL East crown is much more important right now.

The Blue Jays haven't won the AL East since 2015 and missed the playoffs last season after two straight wild card berths.

With Bichette out, the Blue Jays will likely use Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop. Outfielder Joey Loperfido has been recalled from Triple-A as a corresponding move.