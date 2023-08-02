The Toronto Blue Jays have placed shortstop Bo Bichette on the injured list with right patellar tendinitis as part of a series of roster moves, the team announced on Wednesday. Bichette suffered the non-contact injury while rounding first base during Monday night's contest. Subsequent imaging found that he had knee inflammation but no significant structural damage. At the time, the Blue Jays deemed his status to be "day-to-day."

Bichette, 25, has had an incredible season to date. He had hit .321/.352/.494 (135 OPS+) with 17 home runs, 25 doubles, and three stolen bases (on six attempts) in his first 106 games. His contributions had been estimated to be worth 4.1 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations.

The Blue Jays responded to Bichette's injury by acquiring infielder Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. The 30-year-old DeJong batted .233/.297/.412 (93 OPS+) with 13 home runs in 81 games. He was added to the active roster in a corresponding move.

The Blue Jays also optioned right-hander Nate Pearson to Triple-A and recalled fellow right-hander Thomas Hatch. Pearson, once a top prospect, has amassed a 5.31 ERA and a 2.60 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32 games this season. He surrendered four runs in an inning of work on Tuesday night in a blowout loss against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays, 59-49 on the season, entered Wednesday 7.5 games back in the American League East. Additionally, the Blue Jays currently hold a 1.5-game lead for the third and final wild-card spot.