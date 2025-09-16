Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette will miss the rest of the 2025 regular season, but the hope is that he'll rehab the sprained PCL in his left knee quickly enough to rejoin the team "as soon as possible" for the postseason (via The Athletic).

Bichette hasn't played since Sept. 6 after having injured the knee in a play at home plate against the Yankees that weekend. He'll finish the season, with a very nice bounce-back campaign after a terrible 2024 season, hitting .311/.357/.483 (127 OPS+) with 44 doubles, 18 homers, 94 RBI, 78 runs and 3.4 WAR. Despite missing these recent games, he still leads the majors in both hits (181) and doubles.

With Bichette down, the Blue Jays will continue to use second baseman Andres Gimenez at shortstop with utility man Ernie Clement playing second and Addison Barger playing third, where Clement has been much of the season. The depth and flexibility of this roster have been key in absorbing the loss of Bichette.

MLB Power Rankings: Agita reigns, even for the playoff teams, as regular season winds down Matt Snyder

The Blue Jays are a better team with Bichette in the lineup and they'll work toward making it happen for the playoffs. The good news is they appear to have some time. The Jays entered play Tuesday with a five-game lead in the AL East and the best record in the AL. They are six games better than the AL West-leading Mariners, who are currently the No. 3 seed. This is to say that it's incredibly likely the Blue Jays secure a bye past the Wild Card Series and directly into the ALDS.

Game 1 of the ALDS is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4. Putting everything together and applying logic, Bichette and the Jays will look to target Oct. 4 for his return to the lineup.