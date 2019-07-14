Bob Gibson, Cardinals legend and Baseball Hall of Famer, diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Bob Gibson, the Hall of Fame right-hander who spent his entire career with the St. Louis Cardinals, is battling pancreatic cancer. Gibson's longtime agent, Dick Zitzmann, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Gibson was first diagnosed with the cancer a few weeks ago. Gibson visited doctors at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and has been hospitalized in his hometown of Omaha, Neb. for the past two weeks. Zitzmann said Gibson is likely to begin chemotherapy Monday in Omaha.

"We all know what a competitor he is," Zitzmann told the Post-Dispatch.

Gibson, who will turn 84 in November, pitched his entire career -- 17 MLB seasons -- with the Cardinals. The eight-time All-Star won the Cy Young Award twice, in 1968 and 1970. Gibson, a two-time World Series champion, was dominant in the postseason and was 7-2 in nine World Series starts. He was named the World Series MVP for both of the years in which the Cardinals won (1964, 1967).

Gibson also earned the MVP Award in 1968. During the '68 season, Gibson finished 22-9 and led the majors in ERA (1.12), shutouts (13) and strikeouts (268).

Get well soon, Bob.



All of Cardinal Nation is behind you! pic.twitter.com/DZulwl0boz — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 14, 2019

Gibson retired following the 1975 season and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981.