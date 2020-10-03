On Friday, the baseball world lost a titan. One of the most legendary figures to ever grace the mound, Hall of Fame Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson died at age 84 after battling pancreatic cancer for more than a year. The Cardinals confirmed Gibson's death late Friday night to the New York Times.

In his 17-year big-league career, Gibson was a nine-time All-Star, winning an MVPs, two Cy Youngs, two World Series MVPs, two World Series rings and an ERA title. He was 251-174 with a 2.91 ERA and recorded 3,117 strikeouts in nearly 4,000 innings.

In particular, Gibson was so dominant in 1968 that he's given some level of credit for the lowering of the mound in 1969. In '68, Gibson had a modern MLB record 1.12 ERA with 28 complete games, 13 shutouts and 268 strikeouts in over 300 innings. He famously recorded 17 strikeouts in a Game 1 shutout against the Tigers in the World Series that year. He still holds the record for the most strikeouts in a World Series game for that effort.

It wasn't just 1968 Game 1 that cemented Gibson's status as a big-game pitcher. In nine career World Series starts, Gibson was 7-2 with a 1.89 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 81 innings. He threw two shutouts in those nine starts.

Gibson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first try in 1981 with 84 percent of the vote. He's widely hailed as the greatest pitcher in the storied history of the Cardinals franchise and also in the inner circle of all-time great pitchers. He's ranked in the top 15 by JAWS, for those interested in such metrics.

The baseball world and Cardinals also lost Hall of Famer Lou Brock in September.