Bob Uecker joins in Brewers' postseason-clinching celebration

It looked like a long shot that the Milwaukee Brewers would make the postseason when star slugger Christian Yelich was lost for the season earlier this month, but, the Brewers caught fire and clinched a trip to October with a 9-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Following the game, the Brewers celebrated in the locker room and longtime play-by-play announcer Bob Uecker even got in on the action, furiously celebrating the accomplishment by being dowsed with beer.

The move you’ve all been waiting for is back! #MKEHistory pic.twitter.com/k3iMpK0SBO — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 26, 2019

Uecker may be 85 years old, but he was just as pumped up as the players for securing the postseason spot, and it wasn't the first time the longtime voice of the Brewers joined in on a clubhouse celebration.

On Sept. 10, Yelich fouled a ball off his right leg and fractured his kneecap. Prior to being forced from the lineup, Yelich posted a .329/.429./.671 batting line to go along with 44 home runs and 97 RBI, and was in the running for the NL MVP award.

"Obviously I can't contribute on the field, but it's been really cool to watch," Yelich said after Wednesday's win. "We're more than a one-man team. We've got a lot of players who have done a lot of great things in the big leagues."

Since Yelich went down, the Brewers are 12-2, the best record in baseball over that span.