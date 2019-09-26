Bob Uecker joins in Brewers' postseason-clinching celebration
The Brewers clinched the second wild-card spot in the National League on Wednesday
It looked like a long shot that the Milwaukee Brewers would make the postseason when star slugger Christian Yelich was lost for the season earlier this month, but, the Brewers caught fire and clinched a trip to October with a 9-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.
Following the game, the Brewers celebrated in the locker room and longtime play-by-play announcer Bob Uecker even got in on the action, furiously celebrating the accomplishment by being dowsed with beer.
Uecker may be 85 years old, but he was just as pumped up as the players for securing the postseason spot, and it wasn't the first time the longtime voice of the Brewers joined in on a clubhouse celebration.
On Sept. 10, Yelich fouled a ball off his right leg and fractured his kneecap. Prior to being forced from the lineup, Yelich posted a .329/.429./.671 batting line to go along with 44 home runs and 97 RBI, and was in the running for the NL MVP award.
"Obviously I can't contribute on the field, but it's been really cool to watch," Yelich said after Wednesday's win. "We're more than a one-man team. We've got a lot of players who have done a lot of great things in the big leagues."
Since Yelich went down, the Brewers are 12-2, the best record in baseball over that span.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
6 drastic moves the Cubs could make
A good Cubs season completely fell off the rails, but is it bigger than one losing streak?
-
Team MVPs for all 30 MLB clubs
Regardless of how their teams finished, these 30 players put together strong campaigns
-
Mets face offseason of reckoning
There is no shortage of blame to go around in Queens
-
Report: Angels eyeing Cubs' Maddon
The Angels have a manager, but the Cubs may be set to part ways with Maddon
-
Top MLB DFS picks, lineups for Thursday
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Latest MLB playoff picture
A look at who's in and who's out in the final week of the regular season