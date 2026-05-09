Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox has died at age 84, the Atlanta Braves announced Saturday.

"We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox, our treasured skipper," the Braves announced in a statement. "Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform. He led our team to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and the unforgettable World Series title in 1995. His Braves managerial legacy will never be matched.

"Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him. His wealth of knowledge on player development and the intricacies of managing the game were rewarded with the sport's ultimate prize in 2014 -- enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame. And while Bobby's passion for the game was unparalleled, his love of baseball was exceeded only by his love for his family. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we send our sincerest condolences to his beloved wife, Pam, and their loving children and grandchildren."

Cox played in parts of two seasons in the majors in 1968-69 as a third baseman and second baseman for the New York Yankees. Once he retired as a player, things really took off for him. He started as manager with the Braves in 1978 and was at the helm with them for four years. He next managed the Toronto Blue Jays for four seasons, winning 99 games and reaching Game 7 of the ALCS in 1985. In 1990, he was rehired as Braves manager during the season. The following year, 1991, the Braves began a run of 14 consecutive NL East titles, including five NL pennants and the 1995 World Series title.

During that run in Atlanta, Cox managed Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones and Fred McGriff in addition to other stars like Kenny Lofton, Terry Pendleton, David Justice and Denny Neagle.

Cox retired after the 2010 season as one of the most decorated managers in baseball history. He won four Manager of the Year awards and had his No. 6 jersey retired by the Braves. In all, he won 2,504 games.

Here's baseball's all-time wins leaderboard:

Manager Wins Losses W-L% Connie Mack 3,731 3,948 .486 Tony La Russa 2,884 2,499 .536 John McGraw 2,763 1,948 .586 Bobby Cox 2,504 2,001 .556 Joe Torre 2,326 1,997 .538 Bruce Bochy 2,252 2,266 .498 Sparky Anderson 2,194 1,834 .545

He ranks fourth all-time in postseason wins as well.

Manager Postseason wins Postseason losses W-L% Joe Torre 84 58 .592 Tony La Russa 71 61 .538 Dave Roberts 69 48 .590 Bobby Cox 67 69 .493 Bruce Bochy 57 37 .606 Dusty Baker 57 51 .528 Terry Francona 44 36 .550

Cox was known as one of baseball's larger-than-life characters for decades. As an example, he holds the record for manager ejections by a decent margin. His record is 162 ejections, with McGraw's 121 in second. Leo Durocher is third at 100.

There's obviously an element of longevity here, but keep in mind part of manager ejections is standing up for players -- not only getting their back and arguing for calls, but also getting in the way and preventing players from getting themselves ejected. It's also worth noting that, given the state of today's game with challenges in place, this record is surely safe for generations.

Cox was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 alongside fellow managers Torre and La Russa. It was great timing, too, as both Maddux and Smoltz were inducted with that same class, making the Braves very prominent in Cooperstown that summer.