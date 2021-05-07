Former MLB manager Bobby Valentine is running for mayor of his hometown, Stamford, Conn. Valentine made the announcement of his leap into the political world on Friday. The decision was made public on his social media pages with an attached video that announcing his candidacy.

He is running as an independent candidate.

Here's a snippet of the campaign ad.

"It's been great to see Stamford grow the way it has grown over the years and I want to lead us into that new world that Stamford will be in the future. ... I'm Bobby Valentine and I'm running to be mayor of our city, Stamford, Connecticut. The greatest commodity I have is my time and I want to give my time and my energy and my wherewithal back to the city that has given me so much over my lifetime. We're in it together."

Valentine currently serves as the athletic director at Sacred Heart University, a position he'll likely have to give up should he end up winning this race. Prior to that position, the 70-year-old was best known for his tenure as the Mets manager from 1996 to 2002, where he took the team to the 2000 World Series.

He also had stints with the Boston Red Sox, the Texas Rangers and even the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan, where he won a championship in 2005.

He goes up against two Democrats running for the same position: incumbent David Martin and state Rep. Caroline Simmons.