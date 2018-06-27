Body discovered in a walk-in freezer at SunTrust Park, home of the Braves
The body belonged to a third-party worker, and foul play has thus far not been ruled out
Here's an unfortunate story to wrap up your night. Cobb County police announced that a body had been found on Tuesday afternoon inside a freezer at SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves.
The body was that of an outside contractor. A coworker of the deceased made the discovery. Here's more information, courtesy of the Atlanta Journal Constitution:
When asked if foul play was suspected, O'Hara said: "This is still an active investigation so I am unable to speculate whether or not foul play is a factor."
The identity of the dead has not been released, and will not be released until the family has been notified.
The Braves played their scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. The two teams are set to play again on Wednesday afternoon.
