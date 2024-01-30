This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

⚾ Good morning to everyone but especially ...

THE SEATTLE MARINERS

The Mariners needed offensive pop. The Twins had a logjam. The result? Former All-Star Jorge Polanco is heading to Seattle, and four players are heading to Minnesota in the latest MLB trade. Here are the details:

Mariners get: INF Jorge Polanco

Twins get: SP Anthony DeSclafani, RP Justin Topa, prospects OF Gabriel Gonzalez and RHP Darren Bowen, cash

Polanco, 30, had his breakout All-Star campaign in 2019, but the switch hitter has been steady otherwise, too, notes Mike Axisa.

Axisa: "He has posted at least a 110 OPS+ in the last five 162-game seasons, meaning he has been at least 10% better than league average once adjusted for ballpark and other factors. ... For the Mariners, the trade gives them the middle of the order bat they sorely need. Polanco is versatile enough to step in at second or third base -- second base is his best and most familiar position -- where Seattle had Josh Rojas and Luis Urías penciled in."

The Twins can play Edouard Julien at second base and Royce Lewis at third base, which made Polanco a natural trade candidate.

In Minnesota, DeSclafani should step into the starting rotation while Topa, who posted a 2.61 ERA last season, should feature prominently in the bullpen. Gonzalez and Bowen were both in Single-A ball last year, with Gonzalez the more highly regarded prospect.

😄 Honorable mentions

🏈 And not such a good morning for ...

CHARLES OMENIHU AND THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

The Chiefs' excellent defense will be without one of its best players for the Super Bowl: Defensive end Charles Omenihu suffered a torn ACL in the AFC Championship against the Ravens.

Omenihu, 26, racked up a career-high seven regular-season sacks in his first year with the Chiefs despite missing the first six games due to suspension

He also had a strip-sack of Lamar Jackson on Sunday shortly before the injury.

on Sunday shortly before the injury. Omenihu came to Kansas City from the 49ers, coincidentally the Chiefs' Super Bowl opponent.

The Chiefs had a 15.2% sack rate with Omenihu on the field this season, more than double their 7.5% rate with him off the field. Kansas City will now rely more heavily on Chris Jones, George Karlaftis and Michael Danna to create pressure.

😣 Not so honorable mentions

🏆 Early bold Super Bowl predictions

Welcome to the long, sad week of no football -- the first since August. We'll make it thanks to our NFL writers leading the way. Jordan Dajani has five bold Super Bowl predictions, including one not in favor of Patrick Mahomes.

Dajani: "Nick Bosa records 2.0 sacks -- The 49ers defense has struggled this postseason, allowing an average of 386 total yards per game, which ranks No. 6 among the eight teams that played at least two playoff games this year. Bosa is going to take it upon himself to be a game-changer. In 11 playoff games, Bosa has recorded 10 sacks. He got to Mahomes once during their last Super Bowl meeting. This time, he gets to the quarterback twice."

Bosa's coming off a two-sack game against the Lions, and Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor allowed five sacks this season, tied for the team high, and 10 quarterback hits, most on the team. He'll have his hands full.

Jordan also predicts a close game -- I won't tell you his winner -- and so does the public: The betting line is already swinging back and forth.

🏀 NBA trade deadline preview: Moves for Eastern Conference teams

The Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline is inching closer, and that means the rumor mill is heating up. There's already been a bevy of big names moved this season -- James Harden, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Terry Rozier, Bruce Brown, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett -- a group Sam Quinn says "might be the best collection of players ever moved before the calendar has flipped to February."

But there are likely more trades on the way, and to prepare us, we're previewing every team's trade deadline outlook, starting in the Eastern Conference -- not just who teams could target, but why and how.

The Celtics lead the Eastern Conference but could use one more addition. They have the resources needed, Sam writes.

Quinn: "Trade deadline goal: Add a seventh reliable rotation player regardless of position | How can they accomplish that goal: Boston's limited matching salary makes it a tricky trade team. The Celtics are basically limited to players making $10 million or less. That makes Boston one of the obvious teams that should be pursuing Alex Caruso. ... Delon Wright would accomplish a similar goal at a cheaper pick price, and Monte Morris could provide some bench ball-handling stability."

The Knicks already made a big move acquiring Anunoby, but Sam has great insight as to what they could do next.

🏈 How new-look Big Ten will stack up in 2024

What an offseason it's already been for the Big Ten. Jim Harbaugh left Michigan for the Chargers shortly after leading the Wolverines to the national championship. Ohio State has been the biggest winner, bringing in star transfers and getting a ton of draft-eligible players back. Oh yeah, and Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA are set to join to make it an 18-team conference.

So how can we break this mega-conference down? Tom Fornelli has answers, and there's a clear No. 1.

Fornelli: "The favorite: Ohio State -- It boasts the most talented and deepest roster in the league. Nearly the entirety of an elite defense returns, and it's added more elite talent via the transfer portal in former Alabama star safety Caleb Downs. ... There's the two-headed monster of TreVeyon Henderson and former Ole Miss star Quinshon Judkins at running back and Will Howard replacing Kyle McCord under center. Howard is a greater threat with his legs than McCord could ever be, and I expect the offense will look more like it did in the days of J.T. Barrett than it did with Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud."

The four newcomers, meanwhile, all fall into the same tier, but one stands out:

Fornelli: "Of the four Pac-12 teams entering the Big Ten, Oregon looks like the one best-positioned to threaten Ohio State. We shouldn't forget the Ducks beat Ohio State in Columbus a few seasons ago. They're a different team in 2024, but while Oregon has to replace Heisman finalist Bo Nix, it did so with an experienced option in former UCF and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The way Dan Lanning has recruited to Eugene since taking over means Oregon will be strong along the lines of scrimmage."

