Bomb Cyclone: Mike Trout is geeking out over the massive snow storm in East Coast

You are no doubt aware that the sublimely named "bomb cyclone" is presently having its way with the East Coast. You are also no doubt aware that the best player in baseball, Mike Trout of the Angels, is both an East Coast native (New Jersey) and a weather enthusiast. You can probably see where this is going.

Take it away, Sheriff of Thunderclaps Jim Cantore:

.@MikeTrout's weather knowledge even impresses one of the best meteorologists out there, @JimCantore. #Angels pic.twitter.com/olFdynUr6C — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 3, 2018

Yes, Mike Trout and Jim Cantore, as foretold by ancient papyrus documents, have been exchanging texts regarding the bomb cyclone of 2018. Best of all, Sheriff Cantore gives high marks to his deputy's meteorological capabilities.

Of course, Cantore isn't the only one who's been exposed to Trout's bomb cyclone musings ...

He’s about one weather map photo short of me muting his text message alerts... 🤦🏼‍♀️📲 #theobsessionisreal — Jessica Tara Cox (@JessTara) January 3, 2018

That a pleading tweet from Trout's lovely bride, and it seems her hubby can't stop and or won't stop when it comes to making landfall into her DMs.

In conclusion, should Mike Trout's new nickname be Bomb Cyclone? Probably, yes.

(Wink of CBS eye: Deadspin)