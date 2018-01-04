Bomb Cyclone: Mike Trout is geeking out over the massive snow storm in East Coast

Just ask meteorologist Jim Cantore and Trout's wife

You are no doubt aware that the sublimely named "bomb cyclone" is presently having its way with the East Coast. You are also no doubt aware that the best player in baseball, Mike Trout of the Angels, is both an East Coast native (New Jersey) and a weather enthusiast. You can probably see where this is going. 

Take it away, Sheriff of Thunderclaps Jim Cantore: 

Yes, Mike Trout and Jim Cantore, as foretold by ancient papyrus documents, have been exchanging texts regarding the bomb cyclone of 2018. Best of all, Sheriff Cantore gives high marks to his deputy's meteorological capabilities. 

Of course, Cantore isn't the only one who's been exposed to Trout's bomb cyclone musings ... 

That a pleading tweet from Trout's lovely bride, and it seems her hubby can't stop and or won't stop when it comes to making landfall into her DMs. 

In conclusion, should Mike Trout's new nickname be Bomb Cyclone? Probably, yes. 

(Wink of CBS eye: Deadspin)

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories